Wednesday, July 03, 2024
     
  Parliament Session 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi likely to speak in Rajya Sabha, reply to Motion of Thanks today
Parliament Session 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi likely to speak in Rajya Sabha, reply to Motion of Thanks today

Parliament Session 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is being summoned from June 24 to July 3 for oath, affirmation of newly elected Members, Election of Speaker, President’s address and other discussions. The 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will conclude on July 3 (Wednesday).

July 03, 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

Parliament Session 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak in Rajya Sabha today (July 3). PM will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address on Wednesday at around 12:00 pm. Earlier, PM Modi hit out at the opposition during his speech in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday saying that his governance has believed in the principle of santushtikaran (satisfaction) and has ditched the practice of tushtikaran that has been followed and practised by the opposition parties when they were in power prior to 2014. "Our country has seen the politics of tushtikaran (appeasement), the governance model of tushtikaran (appeasement) for a long time. The country has now seen a new model of secularism for the first time. Through our efforts, we have followed the idea of satisfaction (santushtikaran) and not appeasement (tushtikaran)," the Prime Minister said while delivering his Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha.

 

Live updates :Parliament Session 2024

  Jul 03, 2024

    PM Modi takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha speech

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong attack on the Congress and took "balak budhi" and "tumse na ho payega" jibe at its leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha on Tuesday and accused him of "linking Hindus with violence".In his over two-hour reply to the motion of thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha, PM Modi said Congress has become a "parasite" on its allies and has made "lies" a weapon of its politics.

  Jul 03, 2024

    PM Modi likely to speak in Rajya Sabha today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak in Rajya Sabha today (July 3) at around 12 pm. PM will reply to the Motion of Thanks on President’s address on Wednesday. 

     

