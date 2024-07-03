Parliament Session 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi likely to speak in Rajya Sabha, reply to Motion of Thanks today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

Parliament Session 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak in Rajya Sabha today (July 3). PM will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address on Wednesday at around 12:00 pm. Earlier, PM Modi hit out at the opposition during his speech in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday saying that his governance has believed in the principle of santushtikaran (satisfaction) and has ditched the practice of tushtikaran that has been followed and practised by the opposition parties when they were in power prior to 2014. "Our country has seen the politics of tushtikaran (appeasement), the governance model of tushtikaran (appeasement) for a long time. The country has now seen a new model of secularism for the first time. Through our efforts, we have followed the idea of satisfaction (santushtikaran) and not appeasement (tushtikaran)," the Prime Minister said while delivering his Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha.