PM arrives in Lok Sabha amid 'Modi-Modi' slogans, Opposition counters with 'INDIA' chants | WATCH

PM Modi arrived in Lok Sabha on Thursday to reply to the No Confidence Motion brought in by the Opposition over the Manipur issue.

PM Modi in Lok Sabha
Image Source : YOUTUBE/SANSAD TV PM Modi in Lok Sabha

The much-awaited arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi took place in the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament on Thursday (August 10) to reply to the No-Confidence Motion introduced by the Opposition against the government over the Manipur violence.

The BJP MPs in the Lower House welcomed the Prime Minister with slogans of 'Modi-Modi' while the Opposition MPs shouted 'INDIA-INDIA' in response.

The Prime Minister will speak on the No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha at around 4 pm.

 

 

