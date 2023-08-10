PM arrives in Lok Sabha amid 'Modi-Modi' slogans, Opposition counters with 'INDIA' chants | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/SANSAD TV PM Modi in Lok Sabha

The much-awaited arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi took place in the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament on Thursday (August 10) to reply to the No-Confidence Motion introduced by the Opposition against the government over the Manipur violence.

The BJP MPs in the Lower House welcomed the Prime Minister with slogans of 'Modi-Modi' while the Opposition MPs shouted 'INDIA-INDIA' in response.

The Prime Minister will speak on the No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha at around 4 pm.

