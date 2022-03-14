Parliament's Budget Session likely to resume on stormy note today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Parliament's Budget Session to resume today

The second part of the Budget Session will start today with the Opposition set to corner the Modi government over a host issues, including rising inflation, unemployment, reduction in the interest rate on PF and the evacuation of Indians from war-torn Ukraine.

The government’s top agenda in the second part of the session would be obtaining the Parliament’s approval of the budgetary proposals. The government would also present the budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The budget for Jammu and Kashmir will be presented in the Lok Sabha today by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today. The government has also listed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress working president Sonia Gandhi presided over a meeting of the party's Parliamentary strategy group. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that Congress will raise a number of issues, including inflation, unemployment and evacuation of the students from Ukraine.

"We held a discussion on the issues to be raised in the upcoming Parliament session. We will try to raise the issues of inflation, unemployment, MSP for farmers and medical students returning from Ukraine," Kharge told ANI.

With the Covid-19 situation easing out considerably, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will have simultaneous sittings from 11 am, instead of the two separate shifts during the first part of the Budget Session from January 29 to February 11. While the Rajya Sabha functioned from 10 am to 3 pm, the Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm during the first part. The Budget Session started on January 31 with the President's address to a joint sitting of both Houses and the Union Budget was presented on February 1.

Although the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will have simultaneous sittings in the second part, the Houses will use their respective chambers and galleries for the members to the seat.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha will get 19 hours of additional time for business over the earlier schedule. The House will sit from 11 am till 6 pm with a one-hour lunch break during the 19 scheduled sittings. With this increase in the sitting time of one hour per sitting, the Upper House will get 64 hours and 30 minutes for transacting the government's legislative business and taking up the issues of public importance during the second part of the session, according to an official statement.

The House will have four days for Private Members' Business and the Question Hour will continue to be for an hour, while the Zero Hour, which was curtailed to half-an-hour during the first part of the session, will now be for an hour per sitting, the Rajya Sabha officials said.

The Budget Session resumes after a 30-day recess during which the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees (DRSCs) examined the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu is likely to give an account of the working of the eight DRSCs of the Rajya Sabha during the recess in the House on Monday.

