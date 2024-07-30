President, PM Modi congratulate Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh pair for winning bronze at Paris Olympics

Follow us on Image Source : X Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won the bronze medal in the 10-metre air pistol mixed team at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Paris Olympics 2024: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday congratulated shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh as the pair won the 10-metre air pistol mixed team bronze defeating South Korean to script history at the Paris Olympics 2024. She also wished the duo shooters for many more laurels in the future. "Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning bronze medal for India in the mixed team 10 metre air pistol event for shooting! Manu Bhaker has created history, becoming the first woman shooter from India to win two medals in the same Olympic games. She has done us immensely proud," the President wrote in a post on X.

PM Modi hails duo shooters

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his congratulatory message to Bhaker and Singh for their splendid performance in Paris. Taking to his official X account, the Prime Minister said India is incredibly delighted with their success. "Our shooters continue to make us proud! Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted (sic)," he wrote in the post. "For Manu, this is her second consecutive Olympic medal, showcasing her consistent excellence and dedication. #Cheer4Bharat," the Prime Minister added.

Bhaker-Sarabjot defeat South Koren pair

The Bhaker-Sarabjot duo defeated the South Korena duo 16-10 winning a total of eight rounds of shots during the clash. It was a thrilling encounter between two of the best teams at the event but India maintained the lead right from the start despite falling behind 0-2 after the first round. Bhaker was at her best with her top effort coming in the second round shooting 10.7.

Her lowest score was 8.3 in the 8th round but she was consistent in most of the shots targeting 10.5 or more six times in 13 shots. As for Sarabjot, he didn't start well but managed to stay above consistently providing immense support to his partner Manu as the Indian duo created history beating South Korea.

