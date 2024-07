Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Manu Bhaker creates history

India's shooter Manu Bhaker has created history becoming the first-ever Indian after independence to win two medals in a single Olympic Games. Norman Pritchard had won two medals at the 1900 Olympics and since then, no Indian athlete had achieved this feat before Manu secured her second bronze at Paris Olympics in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. She had earlier secured bronze in the individual event as well.

More to follow...