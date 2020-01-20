'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2020: PM Modi to interact with students, teachers at 11 am today

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again lead the town hall session where he will interact with a select group of students, teachers and parents as part of the "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020". The interaction programme with school students will commence at 11 am at the Talkatora Stadium today. PM will also respond to the queries posed by the students and discuss upon ways to overcome examination stress.

Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "We will once again have extensive discussions and insightful conversations on a wide range of subjects relating to examinations, especially how to remain happy as well as stress free during exam season. Inviting you all to join ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’!"

"In the run up to ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’, lakhs of students, parents and teachers shared their inputs and suggestions. These are extremely valuable, giving insights into the pressing issues when it comes to exam preparation, the exam itself and the time after examinations. Discussion on exams, @examwarriors and the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ are a part of an endeavour to support our dynamic students and assure them that we are all with them as they prepare for their exams. See you tomorrow at PPC 2020," the Prime Minister added.

Third edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha

The third edition of the "Pariksha Pe Charcha" has created excitement and enthusiasm among the students and their teachers and parents. The event provides students an opportunity to send their questions to the Prime Minister. Selected students, teachers and parents get a chance to meet the Prime Minister and receive tips from him.

The programme is a unique initiative to ensure that the students take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and do not come under stress, and to ensure better results in the long run. The first edition of Prime Minister's Interaction Programme with school and college students "ParikshaPeCharcha 1.0" was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 16th February, 2018. The second edition of the initiative, "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0" was also held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 29th January, 2019.

