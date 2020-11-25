Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Panic grips Ghaziabad after leopard sighting in upscale locality

Panic gripped locals in Ghaziabad after a leopard was sighted in Rajnagar area of the city on Tuesday. According to reports, the big cat was loitering around in one of the posh colonies here.

The animal also entered the campus of the vice chairperson of the Ghaziabad Development Authority. The leopard had taken shelter in a generator room built therein. When a worker was about to start generator, the leopard attacked on him.

A few rushed to his rescue and attacked the leopard with batons. The animal then climbed a tree and entered an institute campus.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said that five teams of the forest department have been pressed into service for combing and catching the animal. He has also urged the locals to live inside their houses till the animal is trapped.

Earlier in August, the footage of a leopard was captured by a CCTV installed inside a residential society in Ghaziabad's Vaishali.

