Pakistani gangster Shehzad Bhatti threatens to kill Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol in new video | Watch Pakistani gangster Shehzad Bhatti has issued a direct death threat to Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi through a video message. Once an ally of the Bishnoi gang, Bhatti has now aligned himself with terror-linked networks and is reportedly receiving support from the ISI.

New Delhi:

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol have received fresh death threats from Pakistani gangster and terror operative Shehzad Bhatti. In a video released online, Bhatti warned the Bishnoi brothers that no amount of security would be enough to save them. The threat comes days after Anmol told the Patiala House Court that his life was in danger because of Bhatti.

Who is Shehzad Bhatti?

Shehzad Bhatti is a Pakistan-based gangster currently operating out of Dubai. Intelligence agencies say Bhatti has recently become involved in terror-linked activities. On Sunday, Delhi Police arrested three shooters associated with him. Officials say he supplied the group with weapons and grenades from Pakistan.

Bhatti was once a friend of Lawrence Bishnoi

It is to be noted here that Bhatti was once close to Lawrence Bishnoi. However, things changed after the Pahalgam attack when Bishnoi posted on social media about targeting Hafiz Saeed. This reportedly turned Bhatti against him. Recently, shooter Zeeshan Akhtar, accused in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, released a video thanking Bhatti for helping him escape from India.

Zeeshan claimed he killed Baba Siddiqui on Lawrence Bishnoi's orders but said Bishnoi's gang planned to eliminate him after the murder. He said he managed to escape only because Bhatti assisted him. According to agencies, the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI has tasked Bhatti with expanding influence among Indian gangsters.

Viral video call between Bhatti and Bishnoi

A video call between Shehzad Bhatti and Lawrence Bishnoi also went viral earlier. The call happened on Eid when Bishnoi appeared to be speaking from jail. During the conversation, Bhatti was seen expressing his loyalty and said he was ready to sacrifice his life for the Bishnoi gang. Notably, Bhatti has also threatened Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty in the past. Agencies believe he is currently trying to strengthen his criminal network with backing from the ISI.

ALSO READ: Anmol Bishnoi fears being killed by Pakistani gangster, asks court for bulletproof jacket and vehicle