Anmol Bishnoi fears being killed by Pakistani gangster, asks court for bulletproof jacket and vehicle Anmol is presently under the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after he was arrested by the agency upon his deportation from the US.

New Delhi:

Anmol Bishnoi, brother of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has filed a protection plea, claiming he faces a serious threat to his life from Pakistani gangster Shehzad Bhatti, allegedly due to his recent social media posts. Anmol is currently in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which detained him after his deportation from the United States.

Anmol and his family are living under constant fear

According to the petition, Anmol and his family are living "under constant fear, mental trauma, and apprehension of imminent danger" due to ongoing threats. "Such threats cannot be taken lightly, as recent incidents clearly demonstrate that online threats have translated into real-world violent attacks."

In the plea, Anmol requested that the court direct the investigating agency to provide him adequate armed protection during transit between the NIA headquarters and the court. "Directions to be issued to NIA for the accused to be taken in a bulletproof vehicle and in a bulletproof jacket during physical production and directions be issued to the concerned authority for conducting a threat perception and security assessment at the earliest," the plea filed on November 27 read.

It also requested the court to order the authority concerned to conduct a "threat perception" and "security assessment" of Bishnoi.

Anmol Bishnoi's NIA custody extended till Dec 5

On Saturday, perhaps in a first, Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma held the hearing inside the NIA headquarters rather than in a regular court and ordered the extension of Anmol's custody till December 5.

Earlier, on November 19, Anmol was sent to an 11-day NIA custody.

NIA Special Public Prosecutor Rahul Tyagi said the hearing was held inside the headquarters at the defence's request.

"Anmol Bishnoi's police custody has been extended for seven more days. He was produced before the court, which held its sitting at the NIA headquarters on the request of the defence. He has revealed various facts that need further investigation. For that, he is now being further investigated by the NIA," Advocate Tyagi said.

Anmol is wanted in multiple high-profile cases, including the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, the firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence in April 2024, and his alleged role in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. He was "removed" from the US on November 18, after being detained there in November 2024.

Absconding since 2022, Anmol is the 19th individual arrested in connection with the terror-gangster network headed by his incarcerated brother, Lawrence Bishnoi.

