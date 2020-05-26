Image Source : AP PHOTO After a day's lull, Pakistan again violates ceasefire on LoC

After a day's lull because of the holy festival of Eid, Pakistan army on Tuesday again violated the bilateral ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) by resorting to unprovoked shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Colonel Devender Anand, Defence Ministry spokesman, said: "Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote sector today."

"Indian army is retaliating befittingly," he added.

Pakistan has made a practice of violating ceasefire on the LoC as senior army officers hold that the same is done to facilitate infiltration of terrorists into the Indian side.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage