Pahalgam attack: Airlines operate 59 return flights from Srinagar, govt says airfares kept in check Following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, including 25 tourists, airlines operated 59 flights from Srinagar on Wednesday, including seven additional services. These were used to ferry the victims' bodies and stranded tourists.

New Delhi:

A total of 59 flights, including seven additional services, were operated from Srinagar on Wednesday to facilitate the return of tourists and the transportation of the bodies of 25 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, along with 123 accompanying family members. The Civil Aviation Ministry said the airfares on the Srinagar route were being maintained at reasonable levels amid a spike in demand following Tuesday’s attack, the deadliest in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama incident. At least 26 people, most of them tourists, were killed in the attack.

A senior official from the ministry said 52 scheduled flights and seven additional services were operated from the Srinagar airport to ease the movement of stranded passengers. Between 6 am and 12 pm alone, 3,337 passengers flew out on 20 flights. IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet deployed extra flights in addition to their regular operations.

No fare surge, says minister

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said airlines had been explicitly instructed to avoid any fare surge. “Ticket prices are being closely monitored to ensure affordability,” he said. His statement came amid reports of some websites listing ticket prices above Rs 50,000 for travel to or from Srinagar.

IndiGo said it had implemented measures to moderate fares in view of the emergent situation. Air India also said it had capped fares for its Srinagar-Delhi and Srinagar-Mumbai flights to ensure affordability. The airline noted that higher fares displayed online may reflect multi-stop routes or premium cabin classes.

Waivers, control room, and food for passengers

Naidu added that all airlines operating from Srinagar had waived cancellation and rescheduling charges. “Efforts are underway to ensure the safe travel of all tourists,” he said, adding that a control room had been set up at Srinagar airport to assist passengers. The ministry official said a temporary tent had been installed alongside existing canopies at the city-side of the airport, equipped with seating for passengers. Over 1,200 people were served food, tea, cookies and snacks during the day.

Earlier, Naidu announced three more additional flights to Delhi — two by IndiGo and one by SpiceJet — in addition to the four extra flights already planned. He said he was personally monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Home Ministry and airline operators.

DGCA issues advisory to increase capacity

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in an advisory issued on Wednesday, noted an “unexpected demand” for outbound flights from Srinagar in the wake of the attack. Airlines were advised to scale up capacity, maintain uninterrupted connectivity, and assist passengers facing travel disruptions.

Airlines offer flexibility and refunds

IndiGo said it had added special flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Srinagar, operating them over and above its 160 weekly flights to and from the city. The airline is also offering cancellation and rescheduling fee waivers.

Air India is operating one additional flight each to Delhi and Mumbai and offering full refunds and free rescheduling on bookings for these sectors until April 30. SpiceJet has announced similar waivers, applicable on bookings made on or before April 22.

Akasa Air said full refunds would be offered without penalty for all Srinagar-bound or departing flights between April 23 and 29. Air India Express also announced flexibility on date changes and full refunds for passengers booked on Srinagar routes through April 30.

Tourism hit likely, but recovery expected

Ajay Prakash, president of the Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) and CEO of Nomad Travels, said tourism in Jammu and Kashmir was likely to suffer a short-term setback due to the attack. “As TAFI, we pledge support to J&K tourism and are confident it will recover swiftly,” he said.

