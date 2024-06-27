Opposition plans to bring adjournment motions on NEET issue in both Houses of Parliament

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Opposition leaders held a meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Thursday.

The Opposition is gearing up to introduce adjournment motions regarding the NEET-UG row in both houses of Parliament on Friday. This move comes amidst growing concerns and debates surrounding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). According to the information, Opposition leaders are poised to address the contentious issues related to NEET during the parliamentary session, aiming to highlight various grievances and propose necessary changes. The upcoming session is expected to witness heated discussions and deliberations on the future of NEET and its implications for students across the country.

I.N.D.I.A block leaders holds meeting

On Thursday evening, a meeting was held of floor leaders of the I.N.D.I.A bloc at Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to discuss the Opposition's strategy for the remaining session. Several prominent leaders including -- Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and Gaurav Gogoi, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party Hanuman Beniwal, DMK MP T Siva, and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi were present at the meet.

Speaking about the key meeting, DMK MP T Siva said the Opposition will give notices in both Houses of Parliament on the NEET issue. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the NEET-UG examination, is facing criticism over alleged irregularities. This prompted a series of protests across the country, with demonstrators and political parties demanding to disband the NTA.

Union Education Minister set to respond to Opposition

Meanwhile, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is prepared to respond to questions raised by the Opposition regarding the alleged leakage of NEET question papers, as per sources. This comes amidst growing concerns and accusations from Opposition parties regarding the integrity of the examination process. Pradhan has assured that the government takes such matters seriously and is committed to addressing any issues raised in a timely and transparent manner. He also emphasised the importance of maintaining the credibility and fairness of the NEET examination, which is crucial for aspiring medical students across the country.

