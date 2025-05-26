Operation Sindoor proves India won't compromise on armed forces, people and borders: Amit Shah Amit Shah's address in Nanded emphasised India's resolute stance on national security, highlighting Operation Sindoor's success against terrorism, ongoing efforts against Naxalism, and Maharashtra's crucial role in achieving a developed India by 2047.

Mumbai:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a powerful address at a public rally in Nanded, Maharashtra, where he outlined the country’s resolute approach toward national security, particularly in response to recent terrorist activities. Shah’s speech focused on India’s bold military actions under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing that there can be no compromise when it comes to the armed forces, citizens, and borders.

"Operation Sindoor has sent a clear message to the world," Shah declared. "Anyone who threatens the Indian army, its people, or its borders will face severe consequences." He detailed a series of retaliatory measures undertaken by India in response to cross-border terrorism, particularly highlighting the significant operations that have reshaped the nation’s defence strategy in recent years.

Retaliation to terror attacks: A new approach

Amit Shah recalled some of the most notable responses to terror attacks in India. "They attacked us in Uri, and we retaliated with a surgical strike. They attacked us in Pulwama, and we carried out an airstrike. And then, when terrorists targeted Pahalgam, we launched Operation Sindoor, which destroyed their terror hotspots," he said, underlining the shift in India’s defense policy under the Modi government.

Shah also mentioned the recent heinous attack on innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, allegedly supported by Pakistan, where terrorists brutally killed people in front of their families. "Prime Minister Modi had already made it clear that those responsible would not be spared. He stated that no matter where they hide, we will find them and eliminate them," Shah reiterated.

The Home Minister continued, noting that under previous governments, terror attacks often went unanswered or were met with weak responses. "The days of inaction are over. Under PM Modi’s leadership, India has changed its strategy and now responds decisively to any threat," he asserted, referring to the nation’s strengthened defense posture in recent years.

Operation Sindoor and Operation Black Forest: Dual fronts against terrorism and naxalism

Amit Shah then turned his attention to two of the country’s most critical ongoing operations: Operation Sindoor and Operation Black Forest. He explained that Operation Sindoor was designed to target and eliminate terrorist camps in Kashmir, providing justice to the victims of terror. Simultaneously, Shah detailed the progress of Operation Black Forest in Chhattisgarh, a focused campaign against Naxals, which has seen substantial success.

"In Chhattisgarh, our CRPF, Chhattisgarh police, and BSF forces destroyed Naxal hubs located at altitudes of 5000 feet, resulting in the deaths of 31 Naxals. To date, 36 more Naxals have been killed, with many others surrendering or being arrested," Shah revealed. "We are committed to eradicating Naxalism from India, and our target is to end it by 31st March 2026."

Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray's vision

In a heartfelt moment during his speech, Shah paid tribute to the late Shiv Sena founder, Balasaheb Thackeray, noting that had Thackeray been alive, he would have wholeheartedly supported the success of Operation Sindoor. "Balasaheb Thackeray would have been proud of the decisive actions taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He would have given his blessing for these operations that protect the security of our nation," Shah remarked.

Maharashtra's role in 'Viksit Bharat' vision

Amit Shah also spoke about the integral role Maharashtra will play in achieving Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by 2047. "Maharashtra, with its rich cultural heritage, economic potential, and hardworking people, will play a major role in this vision," he asserted. Shah’s comments underscored the state’s importance in India’s growth trajectory, particularly in terms of economic development, innovation, and social progress.

Earlier in the morning, Shah laid the foundation stone for the permanent campus of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Nagpur district, a major step in advancing forensic education in Maharashtra. The ceremony, held at Chicholi in Kamptee Tehsil, included a traditional ritual where Shah laid the first brick, followed by the virtual inauguration of the temporary campus. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and NFSU Vice Chancellor J M Vyas were also present at the event.