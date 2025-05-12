Operation Sindoor: How PM Modi's CDS vision unified Indian armed forces with unmatched synergy Defence experts widely credit the creation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) post as a turning point in fostering deeper integration and synergy among the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Lt General Anil Chauhan is the current CDS of India.

New Delhi:

In a remarkable display of unity and operational efficiency, the Indian Armed Forces -- comprising the Army, Navy, and Air Force -- showcased unprecedented synergy in the wake of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians. The retaliatory joint military strike, codenamed Operation Sindoor, targeted terror camps deep inside Pakistan and sent a strong, coordinated message to hostile elements across the border. What stood out beyond the precision of the operation was the seamless collaboration among the three services — a synergy that has become more structured and impactful since the creation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) post. This unified command approach was further reflected in the post-operation media briefings, where the Director Generals of all three forces commended each other's roles, emphasising the power of jointness in bringing Pakistan’s military establishment under immense pressure.

Defence experts widely credit the creation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) post as a turning point in fostering deeper integration and synergy among the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. This long-awaited reform was the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, in his Independence Day address in 2019, reaffirmed the government's commitment to overhauling defence coordination by instituting a central military leadership post.

CDS Post: A Kargil-era recommendation realised under PM Modi

The idea was first mooted after the 1999 Kargil War by a high-level review committee evaluating the armed forces' performance. However, it remained on paper for years. The panel had strongly recommended appointing a CDS to act as the single-point military advisor to the government, ensuring seamless strategic communication and operational coordination across services. It was only under Prime Minister Modi's leadership that this crucial structural reform was finally implemented, with General Bipin Rawat as the first officer to hold the post.

CDS' role in armed forces synergy

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) is a four-star military officer who serves as the Principal Military Advisor to the Defence Minister on all tri-service matters involving the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Acting as the permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee, the CDS works in close coordination with the three service chiefs, who remain focused on matters specific to their respective domains. One of the core responsibilities of the CDS is to ensure greater operational cohesion among the services, while minimising inter-service rivalry and promoting jointness in strategy, logistics, and planning. In addition, the CDS also heads the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) within the Ministry of Defence, serving as the central node for military policy, procurement prioritisation, and human resource reforms across the forces. Lt General Anil Chauhan is the current CDS of India.

The institution of the CDS marks a paradigm shift in India's military structure, aimed at enhancing interoperability among the services and bringing about jointness in operations, procurement, training, and resource utilisation. By acting as the single-point military advisor to the civilian leadership, the CDS streamlines decision-making and ensures that national security policies are executed with clarity and coordination. In crisis situations, such as surgical strikes, border stand-offs, or counter-terror operations like Operation Sindoor, the presence of a CDS facilitates smooth and unified action, reducing bureaucratic delays and confusion.

India-Pakistan conflict and ceasefire

With successful Operation Sindoor, India has warned terrorists and their backers that no place in Pakistan is safe for them. Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people. Following India's operation, the conflict between India and Pakistan deepened, which resulted in increased cross-border shelling from Pakistan and retaliatory action from the Indian Armed Forces. However, both countries agreed to a cessation of hostilities on May 10.