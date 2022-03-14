On video, Kabaddi player shot dead in Jalandhar during tournament

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/@SHEHZAD_IND Jalandhar (Rural) Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nakodar) Lakhwinder Singh confirmed the report.

Sandeep Nangal, a Kabaddi player was shot dead by some unidentified assailants during a kabaddi tournament at Mallian Khurd village in Jalandhar on Monday.

The incident was caught on video, and is now being widely circulated on social media. The video shows some men shooting at him. Ruckus was seen soon after, during the tournament, and the people were seen running.The incident took place when a Kabaddi tournament was in play at Mallian Kalan village of Shahkot.

Jalandhar (Rural) Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nakodar) Lakhwinder Singh said the 40-year-old player hailed from Nangal Ambiyan village here in Shahkot. But he, along with his family, was settled in England. Sandeep used to organise Kabaddi tournaments.

Police said when Sandeep came out of the tournament site, four unidentified assailants opened fire on him. Police suspect eight to 10 bullets were pumped into the Kabaddi player. The Deputy Superintendent of Police said 10 empty bullet shells were found from the spot. After Sandeep was shot, he was taken to a hospital in Nakodar where he was declared dead, said police.

Police said further investigation was underway.

