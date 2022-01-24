Monday, January 24, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand extends COVID restrictions till January 31
Live now

Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand extends COVID restrictions till January 31

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Saturday released an additional amount of Rs 100 crore to 11 districts for the payment of ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to kin of people who have died of Covid in Delhi.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 24, 2022 7:29 IST
Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Maharashtra sees 40,805
Image Source : AP

Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Maharashtra sees 40,805 COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths in a day

SARS-CoV-2 which is commonly known as COVID-19 is heading towards an endemic stage said a senior epidemiologist at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Endemic is a stage where cases are confined to a particular geographical location and the cases are constantly present in low numbers in that specific area. Speaking with ANI,  Dr Sanjay Rai said, "Looking at the COVID-19 vaccination status and the natural infection, we can say that very soon, the majority of us will be getting an infection. And then this virus will convert into the endemic virus." Meanwhile, a total of 21,914 families who have lost their loved ones to COVID-19 in Delhi have received a one-time ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 from the Delhi Disaster Response Fund (DDRF), officials said. This amount is in addition to the financial aid of Rs 50,000 being provided by the city government under the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana'. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Saturday released an additional amount of Rs 100 crore to 11 districts for the payment of ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to kin of people who have died of Covid in Delhi, officials said.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Omicron variant

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 24, 2022 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Uttarakhand extends COVID restrictions in the state till January 31

  • Jan 24, 2022 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Russia sets another daily virus record amid omicron surge

    New coronavirus infections in Russia reached an all-time high on Sunday, the third consecutive daily record as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads through the country. The national coronavirus task force reported 63,205 new infections tallied in 24 hours — a spike of more than 25% since the record set on Friday. The task force reported 679 deaths, similar to other daily death counts in the past week. The omicron variant has been detected in 64 of the country's 89 regions and Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova says that authorities expect it to become the dominant variant.

  • Jan 24, 2022 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Fauci optimistic Omicron cases to peak in February

    Anthony Fauci, a top US infectious disease expert, has said he is confident that most states in the country will reach a peak of Omicron infection cases by mid-February. "You never want to be overconfident when you're dealing with this virus," Fauci added on Sunday in an interview with ABC News. "Things are looking good. We don't want to get overconfident, but they look like they're going in the right direction right now," he said. Fauci added that there are states in the northeast and in the upper midwest where cases have already peaked and declined "rather sharply." But cases are still rising in southern and western states, Xinhua news agency reported.

  • Jan 24, 2022 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi | Checking & barricading underway amid COVID-19 night curfew

  • Jan 24, 2022 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Maharashtra sees 40,805 COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths; active tally now over 2.93 lakh

    Maharashtra on Sunday reported 40,805 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 75,07,225, while 44 fatalities put the toll at 1,42,115. The discharge of 27,377 people during the day took the recovery count to 70,67,955, leaving the state with 2,93,305 active cases. No Omicron case was detected in the state during the day, keeping the tally of those affected by the new variant to 2,759, of which 1,437 have been discharged as well, the official said. The total number of Omicron cases in Mumbai is 1,009 and in Pune city 1,002.

  • Jan 24, 2022 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    COVID: 30 more deaths in Punjab, 5,664 cases

    Thirty more people died of COVID-19 in Punjab while 5,664 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 7,13,445, according to a medical bulletin issued on Sunday. Seven deaths were reported from Ludhiana, five from Jalandhar, three each from Pathankot and Mohali, two from Hoshiarpur and one each from Amritsar, Barnala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Muktsar, Patiala, Sangrur and Tarn Taran. The toll reached 16,978. The number of active cases was 46,472.

  • Jan 24, 2022 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Goa sees 1,582 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate above 40 per cent

    Goa on Sunday reported 1,582 fresh coronavirus positive cases with the positivity rate reaching 40.18 per cent. With eight persons succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll rose to 3,610, as per the state health bulletin. The tally of COVID-19 cases in Goa now stands at 2,29,438 and the death toll 3,610. With 3,232 more people being discharged during the day, the number of recoveries in Goa went up to 2,06,103, the bulletin said. With 3,937 new tests, the count of samples examined so far in Goa has gone up to 17,78,174, he added.

  • Jan 24, 2022 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    UP reports over 13,000 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths in day

    Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported 19 more fatalities due to COVID-19 as the death toll rose to 23,056, while 13,830 new cases pushed the infection tally to 19,46,819, officials said. Of the 19 deaths, three were reported from Chandauli, while two each were reported from Meerut and Mathura, they said.
    In the last 24 hours, as many as 16,521 Covid patients recovered from the disease and were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 18,30,006. The count of active COVID-19 cases stands at 93,757, they said. In the last 24 hours, more than 2.32 lakh samples were tested, while so far, over 9.79 crore samples have been tested in the state, the statement said. 

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News