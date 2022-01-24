Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand extends COVID restrictions till January 31

Follow us on Image Source : AP Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Maharashtra sees 40,805 COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths in a day

SARS-CoV-2 which is commonly known as COVID-19 is heading towards an endemic stage said a senior epidemiologist at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Endemic is a stage where cases are confined to a particular geographical location and the cases are constantly present in low numbers in that specific area. Speaking with ANI, Dr Sanjay Rai said, "Looking at the COVID-19 vaccination status and the natural infection, we can say that very soon, the majority of us will be getting an infection. And then this virus will convert into the endemic virus." Meanwhile, a total of 21,914 families who have lost their loved ones to COVID-19 in Delhi have received a one-time ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 from the Delhi Disaster Response Fund (DDRF), officials said. This amount is in addition to the financial aid of Rs 50,000 being provided by the city government under the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana'. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Saturday released an additional amount of Rs 100 crore to 11 districts for the payment of ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to kin of people who have died of Covid in Delhi, officials said.

