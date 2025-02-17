Odisha university takes U-turn after sending Nepalese students home, now asks them to return for classes

Follow us on Image Source : X KIIT asks Nepalese students to return for classes

Soon after asking the Nepalese students to go home as tensions escalated at KIIT Bhubaneshwar, following the suicide of BTech student from Nepal, college is now asking the students to return. As per a video going viral on social media, KIIT faculties engaged in an argument with the students. However, the institute said that the 'situation remained calm'. A PTI report cited KIIT officials as saying that the students were asked to leave the campus due to adverse situation.

However, now the college has asked the students to return to the campus and resume the classes. Tensions escalated at KIIT Bhubaneshwar after a third-year B-Tech student, identified as Prakriti Lamsal from Nepal, was found dead in her hostel room on Sunday.

KIIT's appeal to students

KIIT issued a notice on their official X account and appealed to students. The notice reads, "there was an unfortunate incident which took place late in the evening yesterday on the KIIT campus. Immediately after the incident, police investigated the matter and apprehended the culprit. The KIIT administration has taken all-out efforts to restore normalcy in the campus and hostels to resume the academic activities. An appeal is made to all our Nepali students who have or plan to leave the campus to return and resume the classes."

Video of argument between teacher and student goes viral

Following the alleged suicide on campus, students demanded justice and as per a video surfaced on social media, KIIT authorities threatened students and claimed they provide free meals for 40,000 students, stating it's more than Nepal's GDP. The video is viral and being circulated all of X and Facebook.

Students were sent home today

"Keeping in view the situation, the Nepal students have been sent to their respective homes. The situation presently remained calm," the KIIT said.

Two busloads of Nepali students were dropped at the Cuttack Railway Station on Monday. "We were told to vacate hostel room and dropped at the railway station. We had to appear for examination on February 28," a male student told reporters at the Cuttack railway station.

