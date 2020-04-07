COVID-19 Update: Odisha to supply fuel to only vehicles engaged in essential services

The Jagatsinghpur district administrationin in Odisha has directed petrol pump owners not to give fuel to private persons till the end of the lockdown period, but to supply only to the vehicles engaged in essential services. Jagatinghpur district collector Sangram K Mohapatra in a letter said that the restrictions should be in force till the end of the lockdown period on April 14. " ... not to issue petrol, HSD and lubricants to vehicles during the lockdown period from 1 pm to 7 am except to vehicles used in essential service," the collector said.

Vehicles that have been exempted from the order are goods carrier vehicles, ambulances, police vehicles, government vehicles, vehicles having pass for emergency purpose and media professional with valid identity cards/ COVID passes.

Odisha today reported its first COVID-19 fatality as a 72-year-old man infected with coronavirus died. The victim had died on Monday and the report confirming that he tested positive for the virus arrived on Tuesday. The man from Jharpada locality in Bhubaneswar was admitted to AIIMS in the Odisha capital on April 4 with a complaint of respiratory distress.

