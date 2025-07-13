Odisha to copyright Jagannath Temple rituals to protect authenticity of centuries-old traditions Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the titular king of Puri and the first servitor of Lord Jagannath, voiced his concerns over the irregular celebration of rituals by the ISKCON)abroad and the West Bengal government's move to declare a temple in Digha.

Bhubaneswar:

In a move aimed at preserving the sanctity and authenticity of centuries-old rituals, the Odisha government has initiated steps to secure copyright over the traditional rituals of Lord Jagannath’s 12th-century temple in Puri.

The development comes amid growing concern over alleged violations of established customs by other states and religious organisations.

Concerns over violations by ISKCON and West Bengal government

Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the titular king of Puri and the first servitor of Lord Jagannath, voiced his concerns over the irregular celebration of rituals by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) abroad and the West Bengal government's move to declare a temple in Digha as "Jagannath Dham."

Calling these actions "gross violations" of sacred scriptures and traditions, Deb noted that ISKCON has been conducting Rath Yatra and Snan Yatra rituals on dates not aligned with those observed at the Puri temple.

He added that although ISKCON India has agreed to follow the traditional calendar within the country, untimely celebrations continue in foreign locations. "We have taken up the matter with Mayapur [ISKCON headquarters], and we hope they take the right decision soon," he said.

Odisha opposes ‘Jagannath Dham’ tag for Digha temple

Further intensifying the debate, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had in April inaugurated a temple in the seaside town of Digha and referred to it as "Jagannath Dham." This move sparked widespread resentment in Odisha, including among religious leaders such as the Shankaracharya of Puri Govardhan Peeth and the Mukti Mandap Pandit Sabha.

In response, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wrote to Banerjee in May, requesting her to reconsider the temple’s naming. Gajapati Maharaja expressed hope that both state governments could resolve the matter amicably but warned that if not, "we have to look for other possibilities on how to stop the breach of tradition."

Copyright move to protect ritual heritage

When asked about a possible legal step to safeguard the rituals, Gajapati Maharaja confirmed that the Odisha government has already started working on securing copyrights for the temple’s rituals. “It has to be seen from a legal point of view. The state will take the opinions of experts and take appropriate steps,” he said.

The aim is to protect the temple's "traditional cultural expressions" and prevent unauthorised adaptation or misrepresentation of rituals.

Gajapati Maharaja also pointed out that the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee is currently unable to function due to the expiry of terms of 10 nominated members on September 2, 2024. “Unless these 10 members are nominated, the committee will not have a quorum to convene its meetings,” he said, urging the government to act swiftly now that the annual Rath Yatra festival is over.

Commenting on political leaders invoking “Jai Jagannath” at public rallies, Deb said he sees no misuse in such declarations. “Any person belonging to any party is free to declare his devotion to the Lord,” he said, adding that religious expressions are a core part of India’s spiritual culture and also observed globally, including during events like the swearing-in of former US President Donald Trump, where priests were present.

(Wiyh PTI inputs)