Puri Published on: December 20, 2020 11:19 IST
Odisha govt to set up facility to provide affordable accommodation to devotees visiting Jagannath Temple

The Odisha government was in the process of establishing a huge facility for providing affordable accommodation to pilgrims visiting Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, a senior official said.

This was stated by Odisha's Works secretary-cum- chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Krishan Kumar on Saturday after a high level official delegation visited the holy town to review the ambitious Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) programme.

A huge facility will come up over 9 to 10 acre of land near Baseli Sahi Police station for providing cheap accommodation to the visitors, Kumar said, adding that a bed would cost about Rs 100 to Rs 150.

Development Commissioner S C Mohapatra, 5T Secretary VK Pandian and other senior officials visited Puri on Saturday to review various developmental projects ahead of reopening of Srimandir for general public on January 3. 

