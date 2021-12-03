Cyclone Jawad LIVE UPDATES: Deep depression to intensify into storm; heavy rainfall likely in Odisha, AP, WB

Highlights
- PM Modi chaired high-level meet on Thursday to review preparedness of Cyclone Jawad
- PM directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated
- Cyclone Jawad is likely to cause heavy rainfall in coastal districts of Andhra, Odisha and WB
As the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal continues to develop in view of Cyclone Jawad, the Odisha government on Thursday evening issued guidelines to prevent its adverse effects. Odisha Government plans to deploy 266 teams including NDRF, State Fire Services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) in coastal districts in view of impending cyclonic Situation, informs Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC). Informing about the preparedness for Cyclonic Storm 'JAWAD' Jena said, "The State Government is well prepared to deal the emerging situation 14 coastal districts have been put on alert and asked to take all necessary steps in view of impending cyclonic storm."