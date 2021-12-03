Friday, December 03, 2021
     
  Cyclone Jawad LIVE UPDATES: Deep depression to intensify into storm; heavy rainfall likely in Odisha, AP, WB
Cyclone Jawad LIVE UPDATES: Deep depression to intensify into storm; heavy rainfall likely in Odisha, AP, WB

14 coastal districts in Odisha have been put on alert and asked to take all necessary steps in view of impending cyclonic storm.

India TV News Desk
Bhubaneswar Updated on: December 03, 2021 9:48 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Cyclone Jawad LIVE UPDATES: Deep depression to intensify into storm; heavy rainfall likely in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal. 

  • PM Modi chaired high-level meet on Thursday to review preparedness of Cyclone Jawad
  • PM directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated
  • Cyclone Jawad is likely to cause heavy rainfall in coastal districts of Andhra, Odisha and WB

As the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal continues to develop in view of Cyclone Jawad, the Odisha government on Thursday evening issued guidelines to prevent its adverse effects. Odisha Government plans to deploy 266 teams including NDRF, State Fire Services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) in coastal districts in view of impending cyclonic Situation, informs Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC). Informing about the preparedness for Cyclonic Storm 'JAWAD' Jena said, "The State Government is well prepared to deal the emerging situation 14 coastal districts have been put on alert and asked to take all necessary steps in view of impending cyclonic storm."

 

Live updates :Cyclone Jawad NEWS UPDATES | LIVE

  • Dec 03, 2021 9:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Deep depression over west-central, adjoining south Bay of Bengal to intensify into cyclonic storm in next 12 hrs: IMD

    The deep depression over the west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and likely to reach west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh–south Odisha coasts by morning of December 4: India Meteorological Department. 

     

     

  • Dec 03, 2021 9:17 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    IMD said that depression lying centred over Bay of Bengal is likely to move northwestwards

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the depression lying centred over the Bay of Bengal about 770 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam late Thursday night is likely to move northwestwards. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in many parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal, prompting the IMD to issue a warning about the inundation of low lying areas and possible damage to standing crops, especially paddy.

     

  • Dec 03, 2021 9:16 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Cyclone Jawad is expected to reach coast of north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha around Saturday morning

    PM Modi directed officials to ensure adequate storage of essential medicines and supplies and to plan for unhindered movement. He also directed for 24x7 functioning of control rooms. India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the low-pressure region in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Jawad and is expected to reach the coast of north Andhra Pradesh - Odisha around the morning of Saturday, December 4, 2021, with the wind speed ranging upto 100 kmph. 

  • Dec 03, 2021 9:06 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Cyclone Jawad is likely to cause heavy rainfall in coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal

    Cyclone Jawad is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. IMD has been issuing regular bulletins with the latest forecast to all the concerned States. Cabinet Secretary has reviewed the situation and preparedness with Chief Secretaries of all the Coastal States and Central Ministries/ Agencies concerned.

     

  • Dec 03, 2021 9:05 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    PM Modi chaired high-level meet on Thursday to review preparedness of Cyclone Jawad

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the preparedness of States and Central Ministries and concerned agencies to deal with the situation arising out of the likely formation of Cyclone Jawad, informed the Prime Minister's Office. As per PMO, the Prime Minister directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as Power, Telecommunications, health, drinking water etc. and that they are restored immediately in the event of any disruption.

     

  • Dec 03, 2021 9:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Fisheries, ARD Dept issued safety order in view of Cyclone Jawad

    Fisheries and ARD Department issued an order stating that "In view of the impending cyclonic storm 'JAWAD' as a measure of abundant caution there is a need to restrict fishing activities along the entire coast of Odisha and Chilika Lake from December 3, 2021 till December 5, 2021."

  • Dec 03, 2021 9:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    We've asked district administration to evacuate people from low lying areas on time and to shift Cyclone shelters: Pradeep Jena

    Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said, "We have asked the district administration to evacuate the people from low lying areas on time and to shift Cyclone shelters." Odisha Government also prohibit fishing activities within the territorial waters along the entire coastline of Odisha State and Chilika lake by all types of fishing vessels (Mechanized, Motorized and Non Motorized Boats) from 3rd December 2021 to 5th December 2021 (both days inclusive) (3-days) for safeguarding life and assets of fishers due to impeding cyclonic storm.

     

     

