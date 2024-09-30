'Not a coffee shop': CJI Chandrachud reprimands lawyer for saying 'yeah' inside Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud

Supreme Court Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Monday reprimanded a lawyer after he responded with an informal 'Yeah' during the hearing. CJI said that he is allergic to the expression. He also schooled the lawyer reminding him that he was in a courtroom, not any cafe.

The Supreme Court was hearing a PIL which sought in-house enquiry against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi. The PIL mentioned a 2018 case which was related to a service dispute and was dismissed by Gogoi. At the outset, the CJI got miffed when the litigant said ‘ya-ya’ instead of ‘yes’ in response to some queries from the bench, which also comprised Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

Taking strong objection to his informal way, CJI said, "What is this 'ya-ya'. This is not the coffee shop. I am very allergic to this ‘ya ya’. This cannot be allowed."

'How can you file PIL against Judge?' asks CJI

The court also objected to the mention of the former CJI. "How can you file a PIL with a judge as a respondent? There has to be some dignity. You cannot just say I want an in-house inquiry against a judge. Justice Ranjan Gogoi was a former judge of the Supreme Court," a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud told a Pune-based litigant.

CJI explains lawyer in Marathi

Further, the court also reprimanded the lawyer for filing PIL in a service matter after its dismissal. CJI said that he should have filed a curative petition. Later during the hearing, CJI spoke in Marathi also to make the litigant understand legal issues and asked him to make a statement before the court registry that he would delete the name of the former CJI from the list of parties.



