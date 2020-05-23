Image Source : PTI No movement pass required in Noida for people with flight, train tickets

Noida police has confirmed that those people who are carrying flight or train tickets, need not have a movement pass to travel across the district. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Ashutosh Dwivedi, said on Friday that the step has been taken keeping in mind the resumption of train and flight services in the coming days and to facilitate the movement of travelers from Noida and Greater Noida.

The people of Noida travelling to Delhi with flight or train ticket will also not be asked to show a travel pass.

The central government has opened the skies for domestic air travel from Monday and given a rod for 100 pairs of trains to resume operations from June 1.

“The central government has decided to resume some domestic flights from May 25 and some train services from June 1 for which online bookings have also resumed, hence, all police personnel will ensure that all such people having confirmed flight or train tickets are permitted to travel to the airport or railway stations. These people do not require any other ‘pass’ for their movement,” Dwivedi said in an order.

