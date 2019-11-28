No fresh probe into Maharashtra's Adarsh scam case: ED

Representational Image

The Enforcement Directorate said on Thursday it has not undertaken any fresh probe into the Adarsh society scam of Maharashtra. The federal probe agency issued a statement following media reports that its sleuths visited the society on Thursday for some measurements and related activities.

"This is to clarify that no fresh investigation has been taken up by the Enforcement Directorate in the Adarsh Society scam. The recent reports published in the media are therefore speculative and without any merit," it said.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in allocation of flats in the 31-storey Adarsh apartments in Colaba area of posh South Mumbai for the 1999 Kargil war heroes and war widows.

The ED had filed a money laundering case in 2012 to probe the case after taking cognisance of an FIR by the CBI. In total, 14 people were named in the criminal complaint filed by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In 2011, the Maharashtra government had set up a two-member judicial commission headed by Justice J A Patil to inquire into the Adarsh scam.

After probing the issue for over two years, the commission submitted its report in 2013, which found that there had been 25 illegal allotments, including 22 purchases made by proxy.