Nirbhaya Case: Pawan Jallad arrives at Tihar before scheduled hanging of convicts

Two days ahead of Nirbhaya's gangrape convicts' scheduled execution, Pawan Jallad, the hangman from Meerut Prison, reported to Tihar Jail on Thursday. Jail officials said that Pawan Jallad will be staying at Tihar Jail to check the strength of the rope and other things on Friday (January 31, 2019). The four convicts in the gruesome gangrape-and-murder case are scheduled to be hanged on February 1, but their execution is unlikely to happen as one of them filed a mercy petition before the President on Wednesday while another moved a curative plea before the Supreme Court.

On Thursday, a Delhi court sought a status report on the application file by one of the convicts' lawyer. The application seeks to stay on the death sentence considering pendency of mercy plea filed by Vinay Sharma.

The court has asked for a status report from Tihar Jail authorities.

