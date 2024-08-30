NIA conducts raids across four Naxal-hit states

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The NIA conducted extensive searches, leading to the seizure of incriminating documents and books related to the proscribed ban outfit leaders

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday is conducting searches at multiple locations across four states against leaders of the banned outfit.

According to reports, the NIA investigations have indicated that several frontal organisations and Students Wings have been tasked to motivate and recruit cadres and propagate naxal ideology with the intent of waging a war against the Government of India.

They were accused of conspiring to commit acts of terror and violence in furtherance of this agenda, said NIA sources. The four states being raided in the Naxal case by the National Investigation Agency included Punjab Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier on Thursday, the NIA carried out searches across seven states in India in connection with a case linked to leaking classified defence information through a Pakistan-based espionage racket.

According to a statement by the anti-terror agency, the searches were carried out on August 28 at 16 locations in Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana.

The case was related to the leakage of classified information about the Indian Navy through Pakistan's intelligence agency-- ISI-- espionage racket, the statement said.

(Inputs from agencies)