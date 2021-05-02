Breaking News May 2 | LIVE

Sunday, May 02, 2021
     
New Delhi Published on: May 02, 2021 6:22 IST
Daily dose of news plays a very important role in our daily life. For some people, the morning is incomplete without knowing what's happening across the world. According to Worldometer, the total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 152 million, including more than 3,205,783 fatalities. More than 130,068,738 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists. IndiaTVNews.com brings you all the latest updates COVID-19 crisis l. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed.

  • May 02, 2021 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    9000 Remdesivir vials arrive to India from Belgium

    9000 Remdesivir vials arrive in India from Belgium.

  • May 02, 2021 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Consignment carrying medical equipment arrives from France

    In an attempt to lend a hand to India in fighting the ongoing COVID 19 surge, France had dispatched some medical supplies that reached India early in the morning today. 

  • May 02, 2021 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Vote counting for Assembly Elections 2021 to begin at 8AM today

    Counting of votes for Assembly Elections 2021 is all set to start from 8AM. Elections were conducted in four states West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and in UT Puducherry. 

  • May 02, 2021 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Israel festival stampede: 10 children and teens below 18 dead

    At least 10 children and teens younger than 18 were among 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews killed in a stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel, according to a partial list of names published Saturday as the identification of victims in Israel's deadliest civilian disaster continued.
    Four Americans, a Canadian, and a man from Argentina were also among those killed. Two families each lost two children. The youngest victim was nine years old.

  • May 02, 2021 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Israel bans travel to India, six other countries amid COVID surge

    Israel bans travel to India, six other countries amid COVID surge.

