Greater Noida dowry: CCTV footage gives new twist in Nikki Bhati's death case

New Delhi:

A fresh development in the alleged dowry death case of 28-year-old Nikki Bhati has added complexity to the ongoing investigation. A CCTV clip purportedly showing Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati, standing outside a grocery shop near their residence at the time of the incident has surfaced on social media. According to a report, the footage captured by a camera installed at a shop opposite the Bhati residence in Sirsa village, Greater Noida is timestamped at 5:45 PM on August 21, the same time Nikki's family claims she was set on fire. In the video, a man believed to be Vipin is seen in a checkered shirt and blue trousers near a white car outside the house.

He appears to be talking with a few boys. At 5:47 PM, a sudden commotion occurs, prompting him and an older man to rush into the house. Seconds later, the same man reemerges, gesturing to bystanders, and is later seen driving the white car into the lane reportedly to take Nikki to the hospital. While Nikki’s sister, Kanchan, has accused Vipin and his family of setting Nikki ablaze over dowry demands.

Contradictory videos shared by victim’s sister

Kanchan has posted disturbing videos on her YouTube channel, including one allegedly showing Vipin dragging Nikki by the hair and mocking her. Another clip shows a woman, believed to be Nikki, engulfed in flames on a staircase. Vipin’s family, however, has claimed that these videos are from last winter, not the day of the incident.

Police probe underway

Greater Noida police are examining all angles, including dowry harassment, domestic violence, and potential suicide. Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar said, “The timing of the CCTV footage and the videos shared by the victim’s family needs to be carefully cross-checked. We are verifying all content and reviewing footage from the hospital as well.”

Vipin Bhati, his brother Rohit Bhati, and their parents have all been arrested. Notably, Rohit is married to Kanchan, making both sisters daughters-in-law of the same household. Nikki and Kanchan had both married into the Bhati family in 2016.