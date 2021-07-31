Follow us on Image Source : PTI Navjot Sidhu holds meeting with party's state leadership from SC community

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday held a discussion with the party''s state leadership from the Scheduled Caste community, with minister Aruna Chaudhary saying various issues were discussed during the two-hour-long meeting.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, the Social Security and Women and Child Development Minister said issues pertaining to not just the Dalit community, but various other issues were also discussed.

On the other hand, in a separate meeting, some MLAs and senior party leaders met Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to discuss ongoing development projects in their constituencies.

Minister Brahm Mohindra and MLAs including Sukhpal Khaira were among those who met the chief minister.

“Met MLAs and senior party colleagues to discuss ongoing development projects in their constituencies. Our topmost focus is to ensure timely completion of all pending projects,” Amarinder Singh said in a tweet.

With Punjab going to polls early next year, Chaudhary, while briefing about Sidhu''s meeting with party''s state leadership from the SC community, said the discussion also revolved around the promises the party had made at the time of previous assembly polls in its manifesto and also what issues the party will go to the people in the next year''s state election.

In the meeting, chaired by Sidhu and also among others attended by one of the four Punjab Congress working presidents Sukhwinder Singh Danny, it was emphasised that every problem faced by the Dalit community must be resolved on a priority basis.

It was decided to hold another meeting next week for further discussions on the party''s vision for the Dalit community in the state, Chaudhary said.

“We want that we go to 2022 polls with full preparations,” she said, in response to a question, while asserting that both Sidhu and the chief minister were on the same page and the party will unitedly fight and win the Punjab assembly polls next year.

Earlier in another meeting here, Sidhu also held detailed deliberations and consultations with Congress workers from Mohali, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Malerkotla.

He listened to grievances and suggestions from Congress workers of each district with PCC working president Kuljit Singh Nagra.

Sidhu, who took over as party''s new state unit chief last week, on July 20 went to Jalandhar where he interacted with the Congress workers from Jalandhar, Phagwara, Bholath, Sultanpur Lodhi and Kapurthala.

Addressing the workers in Jalandhar, Sidhu had said he had taken up five priority areas out of the 18-point agenda of the party high command with the Punjab chief minister.

Sidhu along with four working presidents on Tuesday had sought “immediate action” on the 2015 desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the police firing on protesters, arrest of the “big fish” in drug rackets, cancellation of power purchase agreements, rejection of Centre''s new farm laws and agree demands by government employees.

