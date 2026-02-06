'Pappu wake up from your paradise, learn to speak truth': Navjot Kaur's takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi Navjot Kaur said, "The BJP recognised my talent via impartial surveys, granting me an MLA ticket in 2012 while I served in a hospital and later appointing me CPS for Health due to my medical background. This gave me the liberty to speak truth, uphold integrity."

Chandigarh:

Former Punjab MLA and Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, has formally resigned from the Congress party months after her suspension, unleashing a blistering open letter and social media post accusing Congress.

She posted on X and said, "Pappu has finally stamped his name on a path forward, but as a leader who sees himself as the sole honest and knowledgeable figure, he remains blissfully unaware of ground realities. His inner circle keeps him in exile, profiting luxuriously by selling tickets long before he decides anything. He takes over six months to respond to emergencies, by which time the damage is irreversible."

Demand for honest allies

Before inviting others to join, he must first verify if his so-called supporters are truly honest and ready to serve Punjab selflessly. Most prioritise filling their pockets, knowing they won't return to power. If he has the courage, challenge them to speak against the current government- preparing for their files to be exposed. Learn to confront the truth that always endures. Advice from a friend: become more mindful, mature, receptive, and practical. With love.

BJP's recognition vs. Congress neglect

The BJP spotted my talent through unbiased surveys, offering me an MLA ticket in 2012 while I worked in a hospital, then appointing me CPS for Health as a doctor. I enjoyed the freedom to speak truth, work with integrity, and resolve departmental issues same-day. Rahul Gandhi ji, you lack time or ears for ground realities, preferring your self-created paradise. Do you think postgraduate strugglers like me have spare time for you? No- my focus is solely Punjab's people, achievable without politics via a foundation.

Call for respect and integrity

Most of your followers have visited BJP offices, yet I've never met them nor been approached. My energy is for Punjab's welfare. Learn to respect honest, hardworking people, or risk political extinction. Preaching honesty means nothing when your party honors the most corrupt. Good luck.

Explosive open letter to Rahul Gandhi

In a deeply personal letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi, Navjot Kaur Sidhu portrayed him as detached from ground realities, surrounded by an inner circle that exploits his name for personal gain by "selling tickets" while he remains "in exile." She criticized his delayed responses to crises, taking over six months, and urged him to first ensure his supporters' honesty and selfless service for Punjab before seeking allies. Sidhu challenged him to make them speak out against the current government, risking exposure of their "files."

Drawing from her own experience, she highlighted how the BJP recognised her talent as a doctor, offering her an MLA ticket in 2012 and appointing her as Chief Parliamentary Secretary for Health. This allowed her to work with integrity, accessing departments freely. In contrast, she accused Gandhi of living in a "self-created Paradise," ignoring voices like hers dedicated to Punjab's welfare without politics. She warned that failing to respect honest workers would doom Congress politically, especially when honouring corrupt leaders.

Direct attack on Raja Warring: "Most horrific, incapable, corrupt president"

Sidhu's X post labeled Raja Warring the "most horrific, incapable, corrupt president ever," alleging he avoided jail by partnering with AAP Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to dismantle Congress for petty gains. She claimed he prepared her suspension letter while ignoring nearly 12 senior leaders allegedly colluding with Shiromani Akali Dal's Bikram Majithia to undermine her husband, Navjot Singh Sidhu- yet rewarded them with key posts.

Sidhu vowed she had "enough proof to destroy" him but chose not to, having already quit a party that silences promising leaders. She accused him of planting candidates to defeat her in elections and questioned his inaction against critics like Sunny Ashu, Charanjit Singh Channi, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, and Dr. Gandhi. Calling him a "laughing stock" more focused on destruction than victory, she urged him to stop disrespecting pro-Navjot leaders and honor the party as his "mother."

Suspension and prior controversies

Sidhu's resignation follows her December 2025 suspension after public allegations against Warring, sparked by her claims of an Rs 500-crore bribe offer for the Chief Minister's post- which ignited internal unrest. Punjab Congress dismissed her charges as a diversion to protect AAP, amid ongoing factionalism tied to the Sidhu family's influence. This exit intensifies Congress's challenges in Punjab ahead of potential elections, highlighting deep rifts over leadership, integrity and strategy.