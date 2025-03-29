OPINION | More than 1,000 killed in Myanmar quake: India sends rescue teams Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is expected to visit Thailand on April 3 and 4, to attend the BIMSTEC summit, has expressed concern over the devastation. Modi has asked the External Affairs ministry to be in touch with both governments.

The death toll in the powerful 7.7 earthquake that hit Myanmar on Friday has already crossed 1,000. Myanmar's military government has confirmed that 1,002 people have died and 2,376 were injured. Hospitals in Mandalay and other cities of Myanmar are full, with injured patients still being brought in. The army spokesperson said that the numbers of dead and injured could still rise, as detailed figures are still being collected. Rescuers are digging through the rubble of collapsed buildings in search of survivors. The 7.7 magnitude quake was soon followed by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock destroying buildings, roads, bridges and even a dam. In neighbouring Thailand, the quake toppled several high-rise buildings, but the death toll there is four, with 26 injured and 17 others missing. The exact scale of this natural disaster is yet to emerge with communications snapped in most parts of Myanmar. The military ruler Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing appealed for international aid to deal with the disaster on a war footing. China, Russia and India have sent relief planes with medicines, rescuers, detectors, tents, blankets, sleeping bags and food. There has been massive destruction in Myanmar's second largest city, Mandalay, with a population of more than 17 lakhs. India has sent a search and rescue team, alongwith a medical team. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is expected to visit Thailand on April 3 and 4, to attend the BIMSTEC summit, has expressed concern over the devastation. Modi has asked the External Affairs ministry to be in touch with both governments. Thailand is getting aid from European countries, but the military junta in Myanmar is facing problems in getting aid. India is ready to provide all relief and assistance to Myanmar. A true friend is known in times of crisis and India is surely going to help its neighbour.

How Mamata dealt with protesters in Oxford

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee faced protest from a group of people carrying placards at Kellogg College in Oxford University. The protesters tried to disrupt her speech by raising issues relating to post-poll violence and the rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College. With ex-cricketer Sourav Ganguly and several industrialists watching, Mamata Banerjee told the protesters that she would not be cowed down. "I only bow my head before the people", she said. Mamata Banerjee said, "Don't disrespect your institution by insulting me. I have come here as a representative of the country. Don't insult your country." The protesters later left the hall after security staff asked them to leave. CPI(M) students' wing Students Federation of India claimed its activists staged the protest. There is no dobut, the protest was pre-planned. What Mamata Banerjee said at the meet had nothing to do with the protest, because the protesters had come with placards. One interesting point is that the protesters who claimed to be Marxists, were loudly telling Mamata Banerjee that she was "anti-Hindu". Such protests should be strongly condemned. Mamata Banerjee is an elected leader in our country. She is a strong leader from a big state. There can be differences inside our country with her, but to stage protest against her on foreign soil is unacceptable. I would rather praise Mamata Banerjee because she remained unruffled during the protest and said she would again visit Oxford University.

Pastor Bajinder Singh must be punished for his sins

A court in Mohali on Friday found Jalandhar pastor Bajinder Singh guilty in a 2018 rape case. The sentence will be pronounced on April 1. Seven years ago, the self-proclaimed miracle healer and preacher had allegedly raped an adolescent girl from Zirakpur. Seven including Bajinder Singh were made accused. The court acquitted five persons, one accused is dead and Bajinder was convicted. Some more victims have now come forward to level charges of sexual harassment against Bajinder Singh. This is not the first time that charges have been levelled against Bajinder Singh. He may claim to be a pastor, but tne fact is, in 2008, he was jailed on charges of intimidation and attack. The rape case was filed in 2018. In 2022, it was alleged that he was extorting money for treating a four-year-old female cancer patient. Income Tax department has already raided his premises and he has also been charged for converting people to Christianity through lure and inducements. Bajinder Singh claims to be a Prophet, and people, who are normally less literate, come under his influence. I remember, during the 2021 Punjab assembly election, Bajinder Singh hit the headlines when the then CM Charanjit Singh Channi and actor Sonu Sood announced that they would attend his meeting in Moga. After protest by Vishwa Hindu Parishad, CM Channi did not attend the event. It is good that a court has now convicted him and his true face has been exposed. More sexual harassment victims are now coming out in public to expose hjim. Let us hope, Bajinder Singh will soon get punishment for his sins.

