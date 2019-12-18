'Muslim mob gheraoed me in Bengal': Kailash Vijayvargiya tweets video

'Muslim mob has gheraoed me': Kailash Vijayvargiya tweets video

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday claimed he was gheraoed by a mob of Muslims in West Bengal's Nabagram. Vijayvargiya said he was on his way to Murshidabad when his route was blocked by the mob. The BJP leader put the onus of the incident on Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government saying that no one was safe in the state.

Tweeting a video of the incident, the BJP leader said: "I was gheraoed by a mob of Muslims in Nabagram en route to Murshidabad. The mob blocked our way with a rickshaw. SP and DG are not taking calls. There is anarchy in Bengal which is why anything can happen here. No one is safe."

