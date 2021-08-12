Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Fully vaccinated Mumbai woman, infected with Delta plus variant, dies

A 63-year-old woman, infected with the Delta plus variant of Covid-19, died on Thursday. This is the first such death in the city.

Officials said the woman was fully vaccinated against the virus. However, she was suffering with some other ailments too.

The state reported 6,388 new coronavirus cases and 208 fresh fatalities on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 63,75,390 and the death toll to 1,34,572. Notably, the daily coronavirus infections in the state have gone over 6,000 after a gap of four days, while for the first time since July 31, the fatalities have crossed the 200-mark.

As per the data released on Wednesday, there were 65 patients infected with the Delta plus variant in the entire state. Seven of them were from Mumbai. Out of the 65 such patients found in the state so far, the highest cases, 33, were in the 19 to 45 age group and 17 in the 46 to 60 age bracket.

READ MORE: Maharashtra: Two Delta plus COVID-19 cases found in Gondia; contact tracing on

Latest India News