Mumbai Rains: IMD issues orange alert as city celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi; high tides expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai, Thane and rest of the Konkan region of Maharashtra, forecasting heavy rainfall. While a yellow alert--heavy rain across isolated areas--has been issued for Mumbai and Thane on Sunday and orange alert continues for Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri.

The state gears up for the annual 10-day Ganesh Utsav, Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the weekend.

"Due to the well-marked low pressure on East MP and associated cyclonic circulation, Konkan region and ghat (upland) areas of central Maharashtra are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours," senior director of IMD (Mumbai) Shubhangi Bhute said on Friday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) also provided rainfall data for Mumbai and suburban areas.

"AWS/ARG rainfall data (in mm) for Mumbai city and suburban (from 0830 hours IST of yesterday to 0830 hours IST of today): Bandra-70; Bhayander-82; Dahisar-103; Mira Road-78; Santacruz-59 and Thane-82. Rainfall (in mm) from IMD observatories: Santacruz-65 and Colaba-27," the weather department tweeted.

Meanwhile, high tides of 4.67 metres is expected in Mumbai at 2:14 pm on Saturday, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"High tides of 4.67 metres expected in Mumbai at 2:14 pm today. Across the city, generally cloudy sky expected with moderate rain; heavy rainfall at isolated places," the BMC said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into along and off the north Maharashtra coast till August 25. Mumbai has recorded its highest August rainfall over the past nine years and is 46mm short of breaking the maximum monthly rain record for the decade.

