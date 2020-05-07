Image Source : FILE Mumbai lockdown: BMC allows reopening of single electronics, hardware shops; orders closure of non-essentials

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday night amended its previous order and allowed reopening of standalone electronics and hardware shops in the city during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Civic commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said there was an urgent need to keep such shops open to some extent.

"It has been observed that many essential and life- saving medical equipment, IT systems related to health systems and machines, vehicles are in a state of disrepair due to closing down of electronics and hardware shops.

"Hence, there was an urgent need to keep such shops open to some extent," read the BMC''s amended order signed by Pardeshi.

Here is the BMC order:

Standalone electronic & Hardware store, only 1 shop on each road allowed: BMC ​

Pardeshi directed all assistant commissioners of wards to permit one standalone electronic and hardware shop on each road to remain open during the lockdown.

According to BMC officials, in view of the order some electronics and hardware shops could be opened from Thursday.

On Tuesday, the BMC announced the closure of all non-essential shops, including liquor shops in the city, just a day after the relaxation of lockdown guidelines.

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 769 more positive novel coronavirus cases and crossed the 10,000 mark. The city registered 25 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Mumbai, since the outbreak of the pandemic, has registered 10,714 coronavirus cases and 412 deaths.

(With PTI inputs)

