Mumbai coronavirus cases rising as it is densely populated: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar says coronavirus cases rising as city is densely populated.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar speaking to India TV on Tuesday over coronavirus situation in the city said that cases are increasing but there is no need to panic. She said that on one side, cases in Mumbai are increasing but at the same time, over 10,000 people have also recovered after getting infected to coronavirus.

The Mayor on COVID-19 fatality rate said that those who are already having other health issues have more risk of getting infected, therefore, the rate of such cases turning fatal have more chances.

One more reason for contineous rise in coronavirus cases is that Mumbai is much more densely populated compared to other cities like Nagpur. She also said that there are many who do not follow social distancing norms, therefore, cases are rising.

