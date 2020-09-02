Part of building collapses in Mumbai; woman feared trapped

Image Source : PTI Part of building collapses in Mumbai

The back portion of an eight-storey residential building collapsed in Dongri area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning and a woman was feared trapped under a staircase there, a civic official said. Fire brigade, police and ambulances rushed to the spot and search and rescue operations were underway, he said.

The incident took place on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road in Dongri area around 7.30 am when the entire back portion between the third and seventh floors of the old building collapsed, the official said.

A woman was feared trapped under a staircase of the building and efforts were on to rescue her, the official said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage