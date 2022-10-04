Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case: Shyam Sanjeevani hospital owned by Mau doctor sealed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case: Hospital owned by Mau doctor sealed

Highlights The hospital was running allegedly on fake documents. police said

Mau-based doctor Alka Rai was accused of helping Ansari get an ambulance

Alka Rai has been booked under the Gangster Act, police said

Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case: The hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district that provided an ambulance to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and was running allegedly on fake documents has been sealed, police said.

Police also said Mau-based doctor Alka Rai, who was accused of helping Ansari get an ambulance, along with her bother Sheshnath Rai have been booked under the Gangster Act.

Both of them co-own Shyam Sanjeevani hospital in Mau district, which has been sealed, the police added.

The vehicle was registered with a fake address in the Barabanki district.

On September 29, the Barabanki District Magistrate ordered police officials to seal the hospital.

Mau Circle Officer Dhananjay Mishra along with a large contingent of police personnel, reached the nursing home and produced the sealing orders before Rai, who was present in the hospital.

"Shyam Sanjeevani hospital has been sealed on the orders of the Barabanki District Magistrate," said Mishra.

In April 2021, the Barabanki police lodged an FIR against Ansari and his associates in connection with the use of fake papers for registering an ambulance.

(With quotes and inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Allahabad High Court sentences Mukhtar Ansari to five-year jail in Gangsters Act case

Latest India News