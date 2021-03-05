Owner of SUV found abandoned outside Mukesh Ambani's house found dead

Image Source : INDIA TV The green-coloured Scorpio was found abandoned outside Mukesh Ambani's house on February 26.

The owner of the explosives-laden car, which was found abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia on February 26, was found dead in a mysterious condition on Friday. Antilia sits on Mumbai's tony Altamount Road. It is one of the most valuable private residential properties in the world. The 27-storey home is the most expensive residence in India.

About 20 gelatin sticks were recovered from the vehicle. The recovery of the suspicious green-colored Scorpio SUV in a high-security zone had sent the security agencies into a tizzy. The registration number on the vehicle's number plate was the same as that of an SUV in Ambani's security detail, police had said.

The police had later identified the owner of the SUV as one Mansukh Hiren, who told the investigating teams that his vehicle had been stolen.

Hiren's body was found in Reti Bandar area of Thane. According to reports, Hiren's was missing since Thursday night. Hiren had reportedly his family before leaving from home that he was going to meet some 'sahab' .

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has described the whole chain of event as 'fishy' and demanded that the probe to be handed over to the National Investigating Agency (NIA).

Speaking in the Assembly, Fadnavis accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led government of taking the case lightly and ignoring Mukesh Ambani's security. "The CM and the home minister must make a statement in the Assembly regarding the incident. A car filled with explosives was found outside Ambani's house, this shows that how serious is the government regarding the issue of safety and security of people," Fadnavis said.

