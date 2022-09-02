Haryana: Woman thrown off running train for resisting molester, dies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The victim's husband found their 9-year-old child alone in the compartment when the train rolled into the station.

Molester throws off woman from train: A 30-year-old woman lost her life after she was allegedly thrown off a running train for trying to resist a molester, who harassed her in Haryana's Fatehabad district. The woman was travelling with her 9-year-old old son, who was later rescued by the cops. The child was found with three other passengers in the compartment.

When the train rolled into the station, the victim's husband apparently found the child alone without her mother and was crying inside the compartment. According to cops, the coach had just three passengers.

According to sources, the accused had tried to molest the woman, when he realised that she was travelling alone. It was then that the woman tried to defend herself. When questioned, the child informed the cops that the molester pushed her mother out of the train and jumped out.

The police, however, identified the accused, Sandeep, who had got injured after jumping out of the train. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Cops have confirmed that he would be arrested soon. GRP (Government Railway Police) has already filed a first information report.

