Model Code of Conduct comes into force in Maharashtra, Jharkhand: Here's what it means

Assembly Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced the dates for upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. With the announcement of dates, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has also come into force in both states. The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20, while Jharkhand polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20. The votes for the two states will be counted on November 23.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Rajiv Kumar said that the date of issue of Gazette notification for Maharashtra is October 22, the last date of filing nominations is October 29, the date for scrutiny of nominations will be October 30 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 4. For Jharkhand, the date of Gazette notification for the two phases will be issued on October 18 and 22 respectively. The last date of making nominations for the two phases is October 25 and 29, the date for scrutiny of nominations is October 28 and 30 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 30 and November 1 respectively.

What is the Model Code of Conduct?

Whenever the Election Commission of India announces elections in any state or region, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is immediately enforced in that area. The primary objective of the MCC is to ensure free and fair elections across the country. It sets certain guidelines that all political parties must adhere to throughout the election period. The Code remains in effect until the completion of the entire election process.

Key points of Model Code of Conduct

No party or candidate shall indulge in any activity which may create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities.

Parties and Candidates shall refrain from criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion.

The Party or candidate shall inform the local police authorities of the venue and time any proposed meeting well in time so as to enable the police to make necessary arrangements for controlling traffic and maintaining peace and order.

On the polling day, all political parties and candidates shall co-operate with the officers on election duty to ensure peaceful and orderly polling and complete freedom to the voters to exercise their franchise without being subjected to any annoyance or obstruction.

Parties should refrain from serving or distributing liquor or money on polling day and during the twenty-four hours preceding it.

Except for the voters, no one without a valid pass from the Election Commission shall enter the polling booths.

From the time elections are announced by the Commission, Ministers and other authorities shall not announce any financial grants in any form or promises or lay foundation stones etc. of projects or schemes of any kind

Ministers shall not make any ad-hoc appointments in Government, Public Undertakings etc. which may have the effect of influencing the voters in favour of the party in power.

Ministers of Central or State Government shall not enter any polling station or place of counting except in their capacity as a candidate or voter or authorised agent.

What happens if Model Code of Conduct is violated?

If a political party or candidate violates the MCC, the Election Commission can take action against them. For instance, a candidate may be barred from contesting the election. In serious cases, criminal charges can also be filed against the violator, and they could face imprisonment for breaching the rules.

