MHA panel, formed on US inputs, recommends legal action against those undermining security of both nations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE MHA, North Block

The High-Powered Enquiry Committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs submitted its report on Wednesday, recommending strict legal action against individuals, organised criminal groups and terrorists who undermine the security interests of both India and the United States of America.

The panel was constituted in November 2023 based on the information provided by US authorities regarding the activities of some organised criminal groups, terrorist organisations, drug peddlers, etc. In their latest press release, the Home Department stated that the panel received full cooperation from the US authorities and that it followed their lead while conducting its investigation.

It read, "The Enquiry Committee conducted its own investigations, and also pursued leads provided by the US side. It received full cooperation from US authorities and the two sides also exchanged visits. The Committee further examined a number of officials from different agencies and also scrutinised relevant documents in this connection."

"After a long enquiry, the Committee has submitted its report to the government and recommended legal action against an individual, whose earlier criminal links and antecedents also came to notice during the enquiry. The Enquiry Committee has recommended that the legal action must be completed expeditiously," the statement added.

The Committee has further recommended functional improvements in systems and procedures as well as initiation of steps that could strengthen India’s response capability, and ensure systematic controls and coordinated action in dealing with matters like this, the statement further read.