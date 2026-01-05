Massive fire breaks out at packaging companies in Daman, seven fire tenders present at spot | Video Fire crews sprang into action without delay, dispatching seven tenders from local stations with wailing sirens piercing the darkness. Clad in gear and armed with hoses plus breathing masks, they initiated a daring battle to tame the raging flames.

New Delhi:

A massive fire tore through two adjacent packaging companies in Daman's industrial area on January 5 (Monday) in a shocking escalation. Eyewitnesses reported thick black smoke billowing skyward, visible from kilometers away, as flames rapidly consumed the facilities. Preliminary investigations point to a short circuit as the likely trigger, igniting highly flammable materials stored within the units.

Rapid response mobilised

Alerted immediately, seven fire tenders rushed to the scene from nearby stations, sirens blaring through the night. Firefighters, equipped with hoses and breathing apparatus, launched a high-stakes operation to contain the blaze. The fire's ferocity challenged initial efforts, with intense heat and exploding containers forcing teams to adopt tactical approaches.

Fire officer's on-site assessment

Fire Officer Rajesh B Marge, leading the response, described the harrowing sight upon arrival: "When we reached here, we found it to be a major fire. The entire industry here was ablaze. Firefighting operation is underway..." His team worked relentlessly, prioritizing containment to prevent spread to neighboring factories in the densely packed zone.

As of the latest updates, firefighting efforts continue unabated, with water jets dousing hotspots amid acrid smoke. No casualties have been reported yet, thanks to swift evacuation, but the full extent of property damage remains unclear. Authorities have cordoned off the area, urging locals to avoid it while power supplies are cut to mitigate risks.

Investigation underway

Daman fire services, alongside local police and disaster response teams, are probing the exact cause and assessing environmental impact from potential chemical releases. This incident highlights vulnerabilities in industrial safety amid Daman's booming manufacturing sector. Updates will follow as the situation evolves.