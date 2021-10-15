Manmohan Singh's condition stable, improving: AIIMS official

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who is admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, is now stable and his condition is improving, a hospital official said on Friday.

Singh was admitted to the AIIMS on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness after fever.

An AIIMS official told IANS that Singh's health condition was 'improving now from the infection caused by fever'.

"Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh is improving now. He is on IVs to address the weakness". He added that 'Singh was not on ventilator support and his health condition was recovering gradually,' the official said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited him on Thursday morning and enquired about his health in detail.

The 89-year-old former prime minister has been admitted to is being treated by a team of doctors under the guidance of Dr Nitish Nayak. He had developed fever three days ago and was rushed to AIIMS.

Singh had tested positive for Covid infection in April this year during the second Covid surge and had been admitted to the AIIMS.

(with IANS inputs)

ALSO READ: Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS following fever and weakness

ALSO READ: PM Modi wishes speedy recovery for Manmohan Singh; AIIMS doctors say former PM's condition stable

Latest India News