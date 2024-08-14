'Delhi excise policy scam is a figment of imagination, there is no case': Manish Sisodia | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Manish Sisodia

Former Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reiterated that he was implicated in a false case and was forced to stay in jail for 17 months. He also added that Delhi excise policy case is just a figment of imagination, there is no case. Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi and a trusted lieutenant of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, walked out of jail on August 9 on bail after spending 17 months behind bars in connection with the excise policy case. While granting him bail, the Supreme Court had sharply rebuked the lower courts, saying his long incarceration without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice.

The former deputy chief minister's bail has come as a shot in the arm for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the assembly elections in Haryana — due in the next few months — and Delhi, scheduled to be held early next year.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Manish Sisodia said, "I have never imagined that I will go to jail for something that I have not done. I was not involved in the liquor policy case." He added, "To get bail in the case, they told me to speak against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Now, I will give all the answers only to court related to the excise policy case," Manish Sisodia added.

When asked about his role now, Sisodia said, "Whatever responsibility the party and Kejriwal give me, I will fulfill it... There is no alternative to Kejriwal in the assembly elections and people have understood it. This is the party which the BJP has failed to break."

"We were indeed unable to understand the dynamics of the Lok Sabha elections," admits Manish Sisodia.