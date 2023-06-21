‘Unprecedented violence in Manipur has left deep wound on nation's conscience’: Sonia Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : CONGRESS/TWITTER Sonia Gandhi on violence in Manipur

Manipur violence: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said the “unprecedented violence in Manipur has devastated the lives of several people in the northeastern state and has left a deep wound in the conscience of the nation". She also appealed for peace in violence-hit Manipur.

In a video message, the Congress leader said "The unprecedented violence that has devastated the lives of people in your state and uprooted thousands has left a deep wound in the conscience of our nation.”

Deeply saddened to see

The veteran leader expressed sadness that people were forced to flee the only place they called home and leave behind all that they had built over their lifetime. “I express my condolences to all those who have left their loved ones. I am deeply saddened to see the people forced to flee the only place they call home and leave behind all that they had built over their lifetime. It is heartbreaking to witness our brothers and sisters who have coexisted peacefully turn against each other,” said Gandhi.

She said the history of Manipur stands testament to its ability to embrace people of all ethnicities, religions and backgrounds, and the myriad possibilities of a diverse society. "It takes tremendous trust and goodwill to nurture the spirit of brotherhood, and a single misstep to fan the flames of hate and divisiveness," she noted.

'I appeal to lead way in bringing peace and harmony'

"Today, we are at vital crossroads. Our choice to embark on the path of healing will shape the kind of future that our children will inherit. I appeal to the people of Manipur, especially my brave sisters, to lead the way in bringing peace and harmony to this beautiful land," Gandhi said.

The former Congress chief said that as a mother, she understands their pain and appealed to their good conscience to lead the way. "It is my sincere hope that over the coming weeks and months, we will set out on the long journey of rebuilding trust and emerge stronger from this trial. I have immense hope and faith in the people of Manipur and I know that together we will overcome this ordeal," she said in her 2.5-minute video message.

The Congress has been accusing the BJP of playing "divisive politics" in Manipur and alleged that the governments in the state and at the Centre have failed in their duty to maintain law and order in the northeastern state.

Latest India News