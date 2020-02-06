Image Source : FILE Mamata's mike at administrative meet malfunctions; probe ordered

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday ordered an enquiry after the microphone on which she was speaking at an administrative meeting malfunctioned for some time. Mamata Banerjee was talking to the officials present at the meeting here in Nadia district when a sound coming from the microphone baffled her. "Has this (sound) come from the mike? Why will this happen? Why will there be such a big sound from the mike? This means there is a security lapse and they did not check it properly.

There are so many officials present here," she said. The chief minister tried to speak on the same microphone again, but it remained dead for a few seconds before making a noise for the second time. "There are lapses and there will be an enquiry into it.

Everything cannot be taken for granted these days. We are going through a very bad time now," she said.

The microphone, however, then started functioning normally and the meeting continued for another half an hour.

Later, talking to PTI, a senior official of the Chief Minister's Office said, "We have asked the district administration to look into the matter and submit a report as soon as possible."

Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee, who was seated next to the chief minister at the meeting, said it could be a technical glitch.

"The administration is looking into it. We should wait for the enquiry report," he said.