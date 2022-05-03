Politics of isolation going on in India is not correct: Mamata Banerjee at Eid prayer meeting | Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@ANI Mamata Banerjee targets Centre at Eid prayer meeting

Highlights Mamata Banerjee described current situation in country as 'not fine'

West Bengal CM urged people not to be scared but to be united for a better future

Banerjee was addressing a gathering of around 14,000 people for Eid prayer on Red Road

Describing the current situation in the country as "not fine", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that the "politics of isolation" going on in the country is not welcome. Participating in the prayer for Eid-ul-Fitr held on a rain-drenched Red Road here, Banerjee urged the people gathered there not to be scared but to be united for a better future.

"The situation in the country is not fine. The policy of divide and rule and politics of isolation going on in the country are not correct. Do not be scared and keep on fighting," she said.

Addressing a gathering of around 14,000 people for the Eid prayer on Red Road, Banerjee assured them that "neither I nor my party nor my government will do anything which will make you sad".

Also Read | Mamata's answer to PM Modi on reducing VAT on fuel: Already low on petrol, no further cut possible

Latest India News