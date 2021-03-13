Image Source : PTI Maharashtra records 15,602 new coronavirus cases, 88 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 15,602 coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 22,97,793, the death toll increased to 52,811 with 88 new fatalities.

As many as 7,467 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 21,25,211. The number of active cases stands at 1,18,525.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 92.49 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.3 per cent.

Currently, 5,70,695 people are in home quarantine and 5,031 are in institutional quarantine.

