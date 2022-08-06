Saturday, August 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Two aviation engineers injured after lightning strike in Nagpur airport

Two aviation engineers injured after lightning strike in Nagpur airport

Maharashtra: They were talking on their walkie-talkie sets to the captain of an Indigo flight that had arrived at the bay at around 5pm when the incident took place

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya Nagpur Published on: August 06, 2022 20:21 IST
The two are under observation in the Intensive Care Unit of
Image Source : FILE The two are under observation in the Intensive Care Unit of Kingsway Hospital.

Maharashtra: Two aviation engineers were injured after they were struck by lightning on Saturday evening at Nagpur airport, an official said.

While one engineer fell unconscious on impact, the second has weakness in his right hand, Mohammad Etesham, duty doctor of Kingsway Hospital at the airport, told news agency PTI.

They were talking on their walkie-talkie sets to the captain of an Indigo flight that had arrived at the bay at around 5pm when the incident took place, Etesham informed.

The two are under observation in the Intensive Care Unit of Kingsway Hospital, he added. 

(pti inputs)

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News